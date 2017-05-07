

CTV London





The community continues to mourn the loss of an Arva business owner.

Steve Matthews passed away Friday after a jet ski accident at a dam near the business he co-owned with his siblings – Arva Flour Mill.

Matthews had recently become engaged to his longtime girlfriend, proposing on April 23. They had planned to get married at the mill.

A friend has started a GoFundMe page to help his fiancée Carrie MacGregor at this difficult time.

The page describes Steve as a man with a big heart. “Steve lived life to its fullest every day, making memories that those around him will cherish forever,” the GoFundMe page reads.

After the accident on Friday, Victim Services of Middlesex-London were on scene assisting those affected by the drowning.