Goderich man charged with four child pornography offences
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 2:33PM EDT
A Goderich man has been charged following a join investigation that included the OPP's Child Exploitation Unit.
Police conducted an online undercover child pornography investigation and seized two computers and external media they say contained images of child sexual abuse.
A 41-year-old man is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of making available child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.
