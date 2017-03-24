Featured
Friendly wager placed between London and Windsor mayors for OHL playoffs
CTV London
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 9:49AM EDT
The mayors of London and Windsor have placed a friendly bet on the OHL Western Conference quarterfinal series.
Game One of the series between the Windsor Spitfires and London Knights starts tonight in London.
London Mayor Matt Brown challenged Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to a wager on Twitter yesterday.
Dilkens accepted a few hours later, adding that the London mayor could pick his prize between two Windsor-made alcoholic beverages, if the Knights win.
If the Spitfires win, Brown will give Dilkens a six-pack of a London craft beer.
#LDNvsWSR, you say. Hey @DrewDilkens, care to wager a 6 of @AndersonCAles on the series? (I like the IPA) @GoLondonKnights #DefendTheThrone https://t.co/hmDXZk2PNK— Matt Brown (@MayorMattBrown) March 23, 2017
Wager is on! #windsorproud https://t.co/L9Ar8H4Fyl— Mayor Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) March 23, 2017
@MayorMattBrown - You can choose your prize (if needed). @WalkervilleBrew or @JPWisersCA. Both are excellent and made here in Windsor!— Mayor Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) March 23, 2017
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Natural gas rates set to rise in Ontario on April 1
- Annual pace of inflation lower last month as fruit and vegetable prices drop
- Israeli teen arrested in connection with bomb threats, including in London
- Dozens of animals found severely neglected, some dead at Lambton property
- Human remains found in Goderich historical in nature