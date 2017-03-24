

CTV London





The mayors of London and Windsor have placed a friendly bet on the OHL Western Conference quarterfinal series.

Game One of the series between the Windsor Spitfires and London Knights starts tonight in London.

London Mayor Matt Brown challenged Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to a wager on Twitter yesterday.

Dilkens accepted a few hours later, adding that the London mayor could pick his prize between two Windsor-made alcoholic beverages, if the Knights win.

If the Spitfires win, Brown will give Dilkens a six-pack of a London craft beer.