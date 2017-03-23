Featured
Five-vehicle collision in parking lot sends two to hospital
There was a five-vehicle crash at No Frills on Southdale Road in London on Thursday, March 23, 2017. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 4:58PM EDT
A five-vehicle collision in a grocery store parking lot sent two people to hospital Thursday.
The collision happened Thursday afternoon at the No Frills store on Southdale Road.
Police say the two people sent to hospital have non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
