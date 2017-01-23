

CTV London





A Sarnia home was severely damaged after a vehicle, allegedly driven by an impaired driver, crashed into it.

Police say it happened Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Cobblestone Crescent and Finch Drive.

Upon arrival, officers said there was extensive damage to both the residence and the vehicle which was lodged into the front of the house.

The driver of the vehicle was still on scene and had sustained minor injuries from the collision.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance for medical attention. No one in the home was injured from the collision.

The officer who went to the hospital with the driver believed he may have been impaired by alcohol. At this time, the driver was advised that he was under arrest for impaired operation of a vehicle.

Once the accused was medically cleared he was transported back to the station, given a breath test and held for a bail hearing. He remains in custody pending his bail hearing.

A 36-year-old Sarnia man is charged with impaired, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose (a knife).