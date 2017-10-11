

A woman is dead after she was struck by two vehicles early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred on Wharncliffe Road just north of Commissioners Road around 6:45 a.m.

The 68-year-old woman was rushed to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police have shut down a portion of Wharncliffe Road between Commissioners and Baseline to conduct an investigation.

Officers on scene tell CTV News that the woman was crossing Wharncliffe in an unmarked area East to West, she stopped in the middle of the road waiting for traffic to pass. She was clipped by a northbound Chevy pick up and pushed into the path of a southbound Dodge Venture.

Police noted that factors such as weather, time of day, and where she was crossing the street will all be a part of the investigation.

The closure is likely to remain in place for several hours and through the morning rush hour.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.