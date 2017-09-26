

Four people escaped safely after a fire broke out in the living room of a home in Northeast London early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to 11 Wakefield Crescent in the Northridge neighbourhood shortly before 6 a.m. after multiple reports of a fire at the location came in.

Upon arrival crews were faced with a blaze in the front living room of the home that was quickly spreading to other areas of the house including the front porch.

Four people inside the home were able to safely escape and were assessed by EMS on scene.

Damage to the home is extensive; however a total estimate has not yet been determined.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.