Knights welcome back Halttunen for season
One of the San Jose Sharks top prospects is returning to the Knights for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season.
Kasper Halttunen was a second-round draft pick for the Sharks in 2023 – after opening the season with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, Halttunen brought home four points in six games.
After being signed to the Knights for the 2023-2024 season Halttunen took London by storm when he broke an OHL record, scoring the most points by an import player in a single playoff run – scoring 17 goals, and 26 points in only 18 games
His record speaks for itself, “Having Kasper back is a massive boost to our team,” said General Manager Mark Hunter. “He knows how to play here and score goals. We look forward to having him back in our lineup.”
Halttunen is expected to hit the ice with the Knights when they visit Guelph on Saturday, November 16.
