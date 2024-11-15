LONDON
London

    • Knights welcome back Halttunen for season

    (Source: Morgan Roobroeck/Wild Ave Photography) (Source: Morgan Roobroeck/Wild Ave Photography)
    Share

    One of the San Jose Sharks top prospects is returning to the Knights for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season.

    Kasper Halttunen was a second-round draft pick for the Sharks in 2023 – after opening the season with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, Halttunen brought home four points in six games.

    After being signed to the Knights for the 2023-2024 season Halttunen took London by storm when he broke an OHL record, scoring the most points by an import player in a single playoff run – scoring 17 goals, and 26 points in only 18 games

    His record speaks for itself, “Having Kasper back is a massive boost to our team,” said General Manager Mark Hunter. “He knows how to play here and score goals. We look forward to having him back in our lineup.”

    Halttunen is expected to hit the ice with the Knights when they visit Guelph on Saturday, November 16.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News