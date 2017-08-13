Featured
CTF to launch London billboard campaign
Hydro bill
CTV London
Published Sunday, August 13, 2017 4:16PM EDT
The Canadian Taxpayers Association plans to launch a billboard campaign in London, asking the province to repeal the carbon tax.
CTF Ontario Director Christine Van Geyn will be in London for the launch of the "Stop High Energy Bills" billboard Monday.
The CTF says its campaign will include different initiatives, which will be announced at a news conference, set for 11 a.m. near London MPP Deb Matthews' office.
The association says it wants the government to leave energy bills alone and reverse the carbon tax.
