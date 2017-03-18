Featured
Contractor killed in Goderich salt mine incident identified
Flag at half-mast at the Sifto Salt Mine in Goderich on March 20, 2017. (Scott Miller/CTV)
CTV London
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 3:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 5:29PM EDT
A contractor killed while working for Compass Minerals’ Goderich salt mine Saturday morning has been identified.
Around 6:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to the mine.
The worker was transported to Alexandra Marine and General Hospital, but could not be revived. He was also given emergency treatment by on-site personnel.
He has been identified as Darcy Clancy, 36, of Chepstow Ont.
Clancy was an employee of Trademark Industrial and was working on contract at the Compass Mine when he was killed.
The OPP and Ministry of Labour are investigating.
Work resumed at the mine Monday, although flags flew at half mast out of respect for Clancy.
A coroner's inquest is automatic is this incident because it happened at a mine. An inquest is months away.
A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Monday.
