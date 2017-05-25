

CTV London





Charges against two St. Thomas police officers charged with assault have been dropped.

A trial has been underway in London and on Thursday the judge dismissed charges against Const. Frank Boyes and Const. Sean James.

Charges against Const. Daniel Spicer remain.

The judge in the case, Justice Ronald Minard, says there is no direct evidence that Boyes or James came into physical contact Jamie Clarke, the man they mistakenly arrested. He said the Crown has to prove more than presence.

The SIU in charging the officers said they were conducting surveillance in a residential area near Southdale Road East and Adelaide Road South in London.

The officers were searching for a suspect in connection to a suspect in a jewelry store robbery.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers followed a taxi to Nadine Avenue, where they removed a 35 year old male passenger and arrested him.

The man was injured during the arrest and was eventually released once officers realized they had arrested the wrong man.