

CTV London





Chief John Pare told the London Police Services Board Thursday that an average of six percent of sexual assault cases between 2010 and 2016 are unfounded.

It was part of a review of 1030 sexual assault investigations to determine if "unfounded" was an appropriate way to classify them.

London police have now changed the way sexual assault cases are classified to better reflect investigation results.

“Unfortunately, categorizing investigations in which there was inadequate evidence to support a charge or the complainant decided to not participate, as unfounded left the incorrect impression that victims were not believed by investigators,” Chief Pare said in a news release.

“This is categorically incorrect.”

Police will now only use the term "unfounded" in cases where it has been determined through credible evidence that the offence did not occur or there was no violation of the Criminal Code or other federal statute.

More information on the report can be found here: https://www.londonpolice.ca/en/about/review-of--unfounded--sexual-assault-cases.aspx