Brampton man killed in Caledon collision
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 7:24AM EDT
Provincial police in Caledon say that a 22-year-old Brampton man has died as a result of his injuries suffered in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:00 p.m. officers were called to a two vehicle collision on Airport Road between Old Church Road and Charleston Side Road.
According to police a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Dodge Caravan collided head-on south of Patterson Side Road.
The driver of the minivan, Arnold Jude Valdez Berdan of Brampton was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate but say that charges are not anticipated.
