

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario electricity distribution companies will no longer be allowed to disconnect customers' power in the winter, after the Ontario legislature rushed through a bill Wednesday.

The Liberal government had said Tuesday that it would give the local utilities until midnight to voluntarily stop the practice or it would introduce legislation in the morning.

Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault said nearly all of the approximately 70 companies had complied, but a handful said they would still have to run the policy by their boards.

"I'm hoping to have all of this done by the end of this week," said Thibeault. "This is something the legislature has spoken on. All parties were in agreement with unanimous consent on this so I'd like to see the (Ontario Energy Board) act on this as quickly as possible."

All three parties quickly passed the legislation through first, second and third readings Wednesday and the legislature will be seeking royal assent the same day.

But both opposition parties pointed out that the government could have ended winter disconnections much sooner.

One section of the omnibus Burden Reduction Act -- introduced in September and still before the legislature -- deals with winter disconnections. The opposition parties balked at government suggestions that they could help speed up the passage of the omnibus bill, saying they needed to give a large bill spanning 17 ministries and acts careful consideration.

Instead, they have been calling on the government to break that section out so it could pass more quickly as a separate piece of legislation. The government refused and denied opposition attempts Tuesday to quickly pass legislation similar to what was passed Wednesday.

The majority government could have dealt with the issue much sooner, said Progressive Conservative critic Todd Smith.

"It almost seems like they were playing political games with this legislation," he said.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said she doesn't know what difference 24 hours made.

"We had virtually the exact same thing in the legislature yesterday morning, but if the Liberals needed to put their own stamp on it, then God bless," she said.

"The bottom line is people in this province should not be in the situation they're in when it comes to the high hydro bills that they can't afford. When people get cut off in the winter it has serious consequences here in a province like Ontario."

About 60,000 disconnections occur in Ontario each year, though the Ontario Energy Board doesn't have seasonal data. The government notes that most customers are re-connected within 48 hours.

Hydro One stopped its winter disconnection practice in December and had said it would reconnect 1,400 customers whose electricity was cut off for not paying their bills. The utility said Wednesday that of those accounts, about 1,000 were either unoccupied properties, associated with a customer who had moved, or didn't require reconnection.

More than 300 customers have been reconnected, and Hydro One said the remaining 87 customers haven't responded to the company's attempts to reach them through calls, letters, and visits to the home.