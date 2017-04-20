

Eric Taschner, CTV London





More than 150 residents from Owen Sound and surrounding region are receiving awards for their dedication to local community organizations.

152 residents of Owen Sound, Meaford, Hanover, Kincardine, Wiarton, Southampton, Markdale, Georgian Bluffs, St. Mary’s, Port Elgin, Ripley, Priceville, Paisley, Neustadt and Tobermory will get the Ontario Volunteer Service Award in a Thursday evening ceremony.

Some of the volunteers have been helping for 50 years.

Some of the recipients are:

• Stuart Grigg of Kincardine for 40 years with Kincardine & District Lions Club Inc.

• Kathleen Cassidy of Owen Sound for 35 years with Owen Sound Little Theatre

• Bill Chalmers of Neustadt for 35 years with Neustadt & District Lions Club

• Gladys Dobson, Marion Nielsen and Glenda Pearson of Meaford, Louisa Hyslop and Dot O’Dell of Southampton, Shirley Clark of Markdale, and Mary Turner of Owen Sound for 35 years with Grey Bruce Health Services

• Karen and Kevin McKay of Kincardine, each for 25 years with Kincardine Summer Music Festival

Several other organizations and volunteers are also being recognized for their service.

This takes place as part of 55 Volunteer Service Awards ceremonies taking place across the province this spring. By the end of these ceremonies, over 11,000 volunteers will have been recognized.

Nominations for next year’s award ceremony are now open with a deadline of January 25.