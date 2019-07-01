

CTV London





On Sunday, Saugeen Shores Police seized a number of weapons and charged a 29-year-old Port Elgin man.

The weapons included a 762mm rifle, a sawed-off bolt action rifle and magazine, 14 rounds of ammunition, a Mini-Uzi semi-auto .177 BB gun and a .177 cal pellet gun with sawed off stock.

The accused has been charged with numerous firearms-related offences and was held for a bail hearing Sunday.