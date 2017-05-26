Featured
Apartment building fire closes downtown street
Multiple fire trucks were called to Kent Street to fight a blaze in an apartment building unit on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Kellen Winslow / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 4:37PM EDT
A fire at a downtown London apartment building closed down Kent Street Friday afternoon.
Multiple fire trucks were called to the blaze on Kent Street near Richmond Street about 3 p.m.
The fire originated on the 10th floor of the building.
Fire officials say nobody was hurt in the blaze. A damage estimate or cause of the blaze was not available.
