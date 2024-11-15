Youth under arrest after robbery in south London
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after a robbery in south London.
Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of teen boys was walking on a residential street in the area of Homeview Road and Crawford Street when they were approached by another youth they knew.
According to police, the youth showed a knife, made threats and demanded property from one of the boys in the group. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and contacted police.
The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was found and arrested on Thursday, and has been charged with one count of robbery.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
RFK Jr.'s to-do list to make America 'healthy' has health experts worried
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services "is an extraordinarily bad choice for the health of the American people," warns the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
Is Canada Post delivering mail today? What to know about the strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
Toronto couple fights over Taylor Swift tickets in divorce settlement
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
What to know about bird flu, poultry and dairy farms
People have been hearing a lot about H5N1 bird flu -- or highly pathogenic avian influenza -- since a B.C. teen became the first human to get the virus in Canada and is in hospital.
Star Wars Hallmark Christmas ornament recalled over mould concerns
Hallmark Canada has recalled a Star Wars-themed Christmas ornament after mould was found on several of the products.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.