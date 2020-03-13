LONDON, ONT -- A 20-year-old mother from London was killed in a collision in Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Wednesday evening.

Amanda Lewington, originally of Bridgenorth Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash that happened at Ball Park Road and Townline Road.

Police say a vehicle was southbound on Ball Park Road when it left the roadway, drove through a wooded area, and crashed in a field.

A 17-year-old and a 29-year-old were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lewington was originally from a small community near Peterborough Ontario, but attended high school at Saunders Secondary School in London.

Her Facebook page states that she recently worked at the YOU Made it Café in downtown London.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for her family she was a mother to a young boy.