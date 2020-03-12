LONDON, ON -- Provincial police say a 72-year-old has died following a collision in Southgate on Wednesday afternoon.

Grey Bruce OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Southgate Sideroad 49 north of Southgate Sideroad 24 shortly after 2 p.m.

According to police, when they arrived, the 72-year-old driver of a blue SUV was found deceased at the scene.

The 77-year-old driver of a white car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The roadway was closed for several hours as OPP Technical Traffic Investigators assisted with an investigation.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The investigation continues.