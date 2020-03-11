WINGHAM, ONT. -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision on Highway 4, just north of Wingham.

The collision involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. It’s unknown how serious the pedestrian’s injuries are at this time.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

A section of Highway 4, from B-Line Road to Howick-Turnberry Road is closed.

The OPP’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit is en route. Police expect to have the road closed for the next several hours as they investigate.

This is the second pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Huron County in as many days.

An 86-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle near Kirkton Tuesday morning.