LONDON, ONT. -- A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle just west of Kirkton, Ont. Tuesday morning.

Huron County OPP are investigating the crash, which happened around 9 a.m. on Kirkton Road near Plugtown Line.

Emergency crews responded to the collision between a sedan and a pedestrian and transported the male to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the male was crossing Kirkton Road when he was struck by a westbound sedan.

Kirkton Road (Huron County Road #6) has been closed between Plugtown Line and Highway 23 for the collision investigation.