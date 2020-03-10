Pedestrian killed in crash east of Exeter, Ont.
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 11:43AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle just west of Kirkton, Ont. Tuesday morning.
Huron County OPP are investigating the crash, which happened around 9 a.m. on Kirkton Road near Plugtown Line.
Emergency crews responded to the collision between a sedan and a pedestrian and transported the male to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the male was crossing Kirkton Road when he was struck by a westbound sedan.
Kirkton Road (Huron County Road #6) has been closed between Plugtown Line and Highway 23 for the collision investigation.