'You need help, get help': First-ever Tenant Support Fair held in London, Ont.

The first-ever Tenants Support Fair was held at London City Hall on Friday. The one-day event was designed to ensure tenants have information needed to protect themselves.

Nicolas Carmichael was among those looking for help, "I've lived on the streets before, I've lived in homeless shelters before, and I don't want to go back."

Facing an end-of-the month eviction, Carmichael said he received important information about his rights, and that helped relieve some of his anxiety.

"I have a lot more time,” Carmichael told CTV News. “I can breathe a lot more, because I've been so anxiety-ridden over trying to find a new house, trying to find an apartment or anything."

There have been numerous rallies and demonstrations in recent months highlighting challenges facing tenants. The Tenants Support Fair brought together 17 agencies that provide information on a range of issues.

The event was organized by Life Spin, an agency that provides support to low-income residents.

“It is getting harder and harder to pay the bills. It's harder and harder to pay rent," said Life Spin Board of Directors Chair Marie Rioux.

She stressed that provincial policies have made it even more challenging for those facing economic or social challenges, "Like the elimination of rent control and the back-log at the landlord-tenant board. That makes it hard for tenants to stay in affordable units and to make sure those units are up to shape and in a habitable state for those tenants."

Andrea Smith is studying social justice studies and peace at King’s University College, an affiliate of London’s Western University. She was part of the event’s coordinating committee and was encouraged by a positive turnout, "It's definitely good to see, especially at a time when people are struggling after COVID and with the price of living and everything. Just to see that there are resources out there. I think it's great."

Life Spin Executive Director Jaqueline Thompson said tenants often grapple with the bureaucracy or processes involved in protecting their rights.

Thompson said that when they work together they can protect themselves and each other, "We went to a building that had a lot of people asking us for help and support. Just doing a door-knock on one floor, they walked away with many, many forms to help each other fill them out to get things changed in their building."

Carmichael said the Tenant Support Fair helped him and believes holding more like it will help others, "It may be embarrassing at first. You may be, 'Oh, I don't everyone to know I'm struggling,' but it's okay. You need help, get help."