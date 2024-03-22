'You need help, get help': First-ever Tenant Support Fair held in London, Ont.
The first-ever Tenants Support Fair was held at London City Hall on Friday. The one-day event was designed to ensure tenants have information needed to protect themselves.
Nicolas Carmichael was among those looking for help, "I've lived on the streets before, I've lived in homeless shelters before, and I don't want to go back."
Facing an end-of-the month eviction, Carmichael said he received important information about his rights, and that helped relieve some of his anxiety.
"I have a lot more time,” Carmichael told CTV News. “I can breathe a lot more, because I've been so anxiety-ridden over trying to find a new house, trying to find an apartment or anything."
There have been numerous rallies and demonstrations in recent months highlighting challenges facing tenants. The Tenants Support Fair brought together 17 agencies that provide information on a range of issues.
The event was organized by Life Spin, an agency that provides support to low-income residents.
“It is getting harder and harder to pay the bills. It's harder and harder to pay rent," said Life Spin Board of Directors Chair Marie Rioux.
Facing eviction, Nicolas Carmichael said he received valuable information from the Tenant Support Fair at London City Hall on March 22, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
She stressed that provincial policies have made it even more challenging for those facing economic or social challenges, "Like the elimination of rent control and the back-log at the landlord-tenant board. That makes it hard for tenants to stay in affordable units and to make sure those units are up to shape and in a habitable state for those tenants."
Andrea Smith is studying social justice studies and peace at King’s University College, an affiliate of London’s Western University. She was part of the event’s coordinating committee and was encouraged by a positive turnout, "It's definitely good to see, especially at a time when people are struggling after COVID and with the price of living and everything. Just to see that there are resources out there. I think it's great."
Life Spin Executive Director Jaqueline Thompson said tenants often grapple with the bureaucracy or processes involved in protecting their rights.
Thompson said that when they work together they can protect themselves and each other, "We went to a building that had a lot of people asking us for help and support. Just doing a door-knock on one floor, they walked away with many, many forms to help each other fill them out to get things changed in their building."
Carmichael said the Tenant Support Fair helped him and believes holding more like it will help others, "It may be embarrassing at first. You may be, 'Oh, I don't everyone to know I'm struggling,' but it's okay. You need help, get help."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.
40 dead, over 100 wounded after shooting in concert hall near Moscow
At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured when five gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at people at a concert in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.
BREAKING Joseph George Sutherland, convicted of killing 2 women in Toronto in the '80s, sentenced to life
The man who confessed to the brutal 1983 murders of two women in Toronto has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 21 years.
Woman critically injured in police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Ottawa, province commit $40M to fund Manitoba landfill search work
The provincial and federal governments are committing $20 million apiece to search a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.
King Charles, political leaders offer support for Catherine, Princess of Wales, after cancer announcement
King Charles III, the U.K. prime minister and the White House offered support to Kate, Princess of Wales, after she said tests following abdominal surgery showed cancer had been present and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
'I'm just a regular guy': Meet the B.C. man who just won $58M playing Lotto 6/49
The winner of an enormous $58-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot emerged Friday to collect his prize, describing himself as 'regular guy' from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
Snowfall warnings of up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.