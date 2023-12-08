York Street reopens following serious crash

London police say York Street has reopened to traffic after a serious crash on Thursday.

Officers were on scene of a collision in the area of York and Williams streets at around 5 p.m. Police closed both the east and west lanes at Williams St. as well as the westbound lanes of Adelaide Street.

The roads were closed for more than 12 hours as police investigated.

Injuries related to the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, more details to come.