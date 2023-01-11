YMCA receives $6.9 M in federal funding to expand youth mental health programs

The federal government of Canada announced $6.9 million in funding that will go toward expanding youth mental health programs at YMCA locations across Canada.

The funding is through the Public Health Agency of Canada’s investment in, "supporting the mental health of those most affected by COVID-19."

This will allow for more access to youth mental health support through YMCA’s Y Mind and Mind Medicine programs.

The Y Mind program was first developed by the YMCA of Greater Vancouver after seeing the growing need for free mental wellness support. The YMCA of Southwestern Ontario (YSWO) has adopted this program and is allowing youth to attend the program in-person at their Sarnia location.

"It’s an early intervention psycho-educational support group that is based on acceptance, commitment and therapy," said Roxanne Gilroy- Machado, Manager of Language Skills Programs and Settlements in Sarnia.

The age range is 13-18 for Y Mind Teen and 18-30 for Y Mind Youth.

Y Mind is available at no cost and youth do not need a referral or diagnosis in order to benefit from the program.

"Mind medicine allows for adjustments to be made so that there can be indigenous culturally relevant things added to the program and allow for different indigenous teachings," Gilroy-Machado said.

Currently, in-person sessions are only being held at the Sarnia location. Virtual sessions are being offered across the region for the time being.

Sarnia’s manager says the YMCA is working to develop partnerships with different organizations to help deliver the programs in-person at other locations in SW Ontario.