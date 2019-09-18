Police say they are amazed no one was killed on Highway 401 Tuesday night in Oxford County after another driver went the wrong way on the busy highway.

Around 10:30 p.m. OPP received several 911 calls for a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes.

That resulted in a head-on collision, sending three people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes after a 23-year-old London man was killed in a head-on collision going the wrong way on the 401 near Wonderland Road on Monday evening.