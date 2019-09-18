Featured
Wrong-way driver on Highway 401 sends three to hospital
(CTV Barrie file graphic / Steve Wishart)
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 5:23PM EDT
Police say they are amazed no one was killed on Highway 401 Tuesday night in Oxford County after another driver went the wrong way on the busy highway.
Around 10:30 p.m. OPP received several 911 calls for a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes.
That resulted in a head-on collision, sending three people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
The incident comes after a 23-year-old London man was killed in a head-on collision going the wrong way on the 401 near Wonderland Road on Monday evening.