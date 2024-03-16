Wortley Village residents spreading messages of love for LGBTQ2S+ community
Wortley Village residents are sharing a message of positivity this weekend in response to recent hateful graffiti appearing around the city.
Organizers said they'll gather Saturday afternoon outside the library to write positive messages with chalk on the sidewalk before making their way to Wortley Public School to do the same, in support of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Anti-pride graffiti has been spotted in various areas across London, including those two locations.
Members of the community said it's alarming.
“For any community to have this vitriol, and this discrimination, and this anger expressed -- and not even just towards one person, toward the whole community on a public space -- is scary and upsetting,” said Lorissa Sinisac, one of the event’s co-organizers.
She added, “And we obviously don't want to see these kinds of negative messages, but we will counteract with love always and as often as we need to.”
Anyone is welcome to join the event, which is set to kick off at the Landon Branch Library located at 167 Wortley Rd. at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
