LONDON
London

    • Hateful anti-pride graffiti covers busy bridge in London

    Vauxhall Bridge on Egerton Street was seen vandalized on March 11, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Vauxhall Bridge on Egerton Street was seen vandalized on March 11, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    The entire length of the Vauxhall Bridge has been covered in messages of intolerance.

    Sometime on Monday evening, the bridge on Egerton Street was targeted by a vandal who wrote messages along the cement parapet.

    The chalk graffiti includes both anti-pride and anti-government messages.

    Vauxhall Bridge is a busy route that connects the Carling Heights neighbourhood to the Hamilton Road business district.

