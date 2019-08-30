

CTV London





A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead after workplace incident in Port Elgin, Ont. on Thursday.

The Saugeen Shores Police Service says an employee at an auto repair business was gravely injured as he was working on a car.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but although attempts were made to save the man’s life, he was pronounced dead at Saugeen Memorial Hospital.

The man was from Southhampton, Ont.

A post mortem was expected to be conducted in London, Ont. on Friday.