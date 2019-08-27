Anyone who may have eaten at the TA Travel Centre's restaurant in Woodstock, Ont. recently may have been exposed to the Hepatitis A virus.

Southwestern Public Health is warning that people who ordered from the menu or got take out between Aug. 6 and Aug. 22 may have come in contact with it.

The warning does not apply to anyone who bought prepared food at the convenience store or ate at the buffet.

Elaine Reddick, manager of infectious diseases at the health unit said in a statement, “Unfortunately, an individual may have hepatitis A and not know it. That is what occurred in this situation. The food service worker handled food in the restaurant."

One case has been confirmed from the restaurant at 535 Mill Street just off Highway 401, and the health unit has set up immunization clinics for local residents.

Anyone in St. Thomas, Oxford or Elgin counties with questions or concerns should contact the dedicated Hepatitis A hotline at 1-800-922-0096 Ext. 5.

Those from outside the region are urged to contact their regular health care provider.

Hepatitis A symptoms usually appear in 14 to 28 days, but can take as long as 50 days, though some people who are infected have no symptoms.

Symptons of the liver disease can include fever, stomach pain, dark urine, nausea and vomiting, tiredness, loss of appetite, jaundice and clay or ash-coloured bowel movements.

More details on immunization clinic dates are available on the Southwestern Public Health website.