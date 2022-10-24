Woodstock police make two additional arrests in $600K drug bust

Woodstock police announced Monday that two additional arrests were made in what they call the “largest drug bust” in Woodstock’s history, which saw the seizure of nearly $600,000 worth of illicit drugs.

According to a press release from the Woodstock Police Service, four suspects have now been arrested and charged after police executed a search warrant at a Springbank Avenue address on Oct. 17 and seized nearly $600,000 in drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

At the time of the Oct. 17 search warrant, only two suspects were arrested, after one suspected attempted to flee on foot, and the second suspect attempted to flee by car, later causing a collision.

The execution of the search warrant yielded the following items:

65 ounces of cocaine

22 ounces of fentanyl

28 ounces of methamphetamine

44 ounces of psilocybin (mushrooms)

Over 300 hydromorphone capsules

More than $33,000 in Canadian currency

One taser

2017 Jeep Wrangler

As a result of the investigation, four suspects have been charged by police for their alleged role.

A 47-year-old man from Woodstock is facing the following 14 charges:

Fail to comply with release order

Possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order

Two (2) counts of trafficking in schedule I substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl)

Eight (8) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, psilocybin, hydromorphone)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 43-year-old man from Cambridge, Ont. is facing the following 11 charges:

Two (2) counts of fail to comply with release order

Dangerous operation

Flight from peace officer

Fail to comply with probation order

Two (2) counts of trafficking in schedule I substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl)

Three (3) counts of possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine)

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 24-year-old woman from Woodstock is facing the following eight charges:

Possession of a prohibited device

Six (6) counts of possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, psilocybin, hydromorphone)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 24-year-old man from Woodstock is facing the following nine charges:

Failure to comply with undertaking

Possession of a prohibited device

Six (6) counts of possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, psilocybin,hydromorphone)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

The investigation continues.