LONDON, ONT. -- Just after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to a collision between a small SUV and a tractor trailer in the area of Norwich Avenue and Cedar Street in Woodstock.

The white transport truck and trailer, travelling southbound from Cedar Street to Norwich Avenue allegedly slid into the oncoming lane of traffic colliding with the SUV.

The tractor trailer failed to remain on scene, leaving behind the significantly damaged SUV.

No injuries have been reported.

The Woodstock Police Service is looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who may be able to help.

Contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 519-421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you have any information.