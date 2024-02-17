Woodstock police extend deadline for 'Name the K9' contest
Police in Woodstock, Ont. have extended the deadline for their "Name the K9" contest.
A competition is being held by the Woodstock Police Service to name the newest German shepherd and member of the K-9 unit.
The competition was originally expected to end Feb. 25. The deadline has now been extended to Mar. 3.
Police in Woodstock previously said there is a special prize for the person who suggests the winning name.
The animal is a male German Shepherd who was born in the Netherlands but came to the Woodstock Police Service from Tri-State Canine in Ohio.
He just turned two years old on Oct. 20.
"He is very active, highly motivated to work and is certified in general patrol," Woodstock police said in a statement.
The police force had been seeking a new canine cop following the death of Taz — who was killed in the line of duty after ingesting methamphetamines during a traffic incident in July 2023.
Naming submissions are being accepted through a Google form or by email at namethek9@woodstockpolice.ca.
