LONDON
London

Woodstock police extend deadline for 'Name the K9' contest

Police in Woodstock, Ont. have extended their 'Name the K9' contest deadline, giving the public more time to suggest names for their new canine cop. (Source: Woodstock Police Service) Police in Woodstock, Ont. have extended their 'Name the K9' contest deadline, giving the public more time to suggest names for their new canine cop. (Source: Woodstock Police Service)
Share

Police in Woodstock, Ont. have extended the deadline for their "Name the K9" contest.

A competition is being held by the Woodstock Police Service to name the newest German shepherd and member of the K-9 unit.

The competition was originally expected to end Feb. 25. The deadline has now been extended to Mar. 3.

Police in Woodstock previously said there is a special prize for the person who suggests the winning name.

The animal is a male German Shepherd who was born in the Netherlands but came to the Woodstock Police Service from Tri-State Canine in Ohio.

He just turned two years old on Oct. 20.

"He is very active, highly motivated to work and is certified in general patrol," Woodstock police said in a statement.

The police force had been seeking a new canine cop following the death of Taz — who was killed in the line of duty after ingesting methamphetamines during a traffic incident in July 2023.

Naming submissions are being accepted through a Google form or by email at namethek9@woodstockpolice.ca.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News