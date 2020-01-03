LONDON, ONT. -- These may be challenging days for automakers, but Toyota Canada continues to see strong sales.

The company says it ended the decade on a high note with its best sales year ever.

Larry Hutchinson, president and CEO at Toyota Canada, said in a press release, "We're proud of how far we've come over the past 10 years and we're looking forward to what the next decade will bring."

The company reports over 237,000 vehicles sold and annual sales growth of 2.4 per cent in 2019.

And there’s good news for the Toyota plant in Woodstock, Ont., which makes the RAV4.

The small sport utility became the country's number one-selling vehicle outside of the pickup truck market.

There were 65,248 RAV4s sold last year, up 17.8 per cent from 2018.

The performance marks the Canadian division's best-ever single year sales result by any vehicle.

Electric vehicle sales climbed more than 45 per cent and, Toyota says, they are the biggest seller of cars (from compact to premium) in the country.

- With files from CTV London's Gerry Dewan