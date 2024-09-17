Safety concerns raised after collision at Lambton County intersection claimed two lives
A Lambton County mayor is calling for action after two people were killed at an intersection in his community on Sept. 11.
Two Windsor women in their 70s died in a collision with a transport truck at Courtwright Line and Inwood Road, southwest of Alvinston.
On Tuesday, tire tracks and a mangled roadside sign still marked the point of impact.
The incident occurred just two years after six people were hurt in another crash at the same spot.
The collision also claimed the life of the driver of a transport truck, 67-year-old Cam Wilcox of St. Thomas.
Weeks later, his widow told CTV News London her husband was credited for sacrificing himself to miss a car full of people.
“He did die knowing he was a hero,” she said in September 2022.
A collision at Courtwright Line and Inwood Road claimed one life in September 2022. (File)
Reflecting on the ongoing loss of life, the local mayor is calling for action before another tragedy occurs.
“It could be a resident in that situation more often than not. I don't think the people in the accident were residents, but again any death should not happen!” said David Ferguson of Brooke-Alvinston.
Ferguson has asked county staff to investigate short-term measures.
One suggestion under potential consideration is doubling up the stop signs on Inwood Road.
“The extra stop signs, one and two on the left and the right-hand side could help. And, we could get the flashing lights on. It could be done for minimal cost and quickly,” said Ferguson.
Mayor of Brooke Alvinston David Ferguson, seen on Sept. 17, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Pending an OPP collision report, the mayor is hopeful the county could make changes at the intersection in as little as 60 days.
In the long term, Ferguson wants every feasible option considered to prevent another tragedy.
“Because next time there could be a third one (a crash) and in a short order,” he shared.
But there are limits. Ferguson said the intersection is not busy enough for a full set of traffic lights or a roundabout.
Still, he reiterates money will be spent if safety is improved, “Anytime you can save a life, you can't hold back on cost.”
