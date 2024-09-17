Two injured in Huron County crash
Huron County OPP attended the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Babylon Line and Crediton Road in South Huron.
Police confirmed two of the three occupants were injured in the collision.
One person was airlifted to a London hospital.
Road closures were in place for several hours Tuesday evening while police conducted their investigation.
Further details will be provided once they become available.
