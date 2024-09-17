'Sweet Memories' Alzheimer’s fundraiser reaches new heights
Tyler Donaldson spent much of his spring making and shipping maple syrup across North America.
"They ended up going to Texas, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Lots of people in Ontario purchased," said the Wingham syrup maker.
Working out of his kitchen, Donaldson decided to make some maple syrup this year and raise a few bucks for the Alzheimer's Society in the name of his grandmother and mother, who all lived with dementia. He called the venture "Sweet Memories."
"My cousins and my aunts and uncles are all affected by each one of them. So, it was cool to have an opportunity to link the two together and honor those people through making donations, kind of in their name," said the Wingham father.
His friend and former co-worker Laurie Miller, whose father is living with dementia, loved Donaldson's idea and helped spread the word about it.
So much so that Donaldson sold 150 bottles of "Sweet Memories" syrup, raising over $600 for the Alzheimer's Society. But, more importantly, Donaldson and Miller made connections with hundreds of families dealing with dementia, just like they did and are.
"Just because they have that diagnosis doesn't mean that it is,a death sentence or a grim path to be on. You just have to dig for those little gems, those sweet memories, as Tyler puts it,” said Miller.
Cathy Ritsema, Alzheimer's Society of Huron-Perth, sits with Tyler Donaldson and Laurie Miller discussing ‘Sweet Memories’ maple syrup on Sept. 17, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
Miller, who also works at a pair of local nursing homes, sees the impact of dementia and Alzheimer's on a daily basis. And while it can be a cruel disease, she wants people to have hope.
"It's still in there. It's just covered up by confusion. And yeah, it doesn't have to be a lonely and isolated disease. You can still horse around with your loved one and make new memories, even if they forget it five minutes later," she said.
Donaldson said he's planning on expanding Sweet Memories next spring, with more taps and more bottles of Sweet Memories dedicated to those fighting to remember who they once were.
"I love the name Sweet Memories, because maple syrup is sweet, and our memories are even sweeter," said Alzheimer's Society of Huron-Perth Executive Director Cathy Ritsema.
"I had so many people like and share it [online] and contact me to say they love the connection to maple syrup and the Alzheimer's Society because they have some family member or friend that has went through it," said Donaldson.
Donaldson said he still has some ‘Sweet Memories’ syrup from this spring for sale. $2 from each bottle sold goes to the Alzheimer's Society of Huron-Perth.
You can learn more at Sweet Memories Maple on Facebook, or by emailing Donaldson at sweetmemoriesmaple@gmail.com.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Say it to my face': Singh confronts heckling protester on Parliament Hill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confronted a protester for calling him a 'corrupted bastard' on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
Poilievre's first chance to topple Trudeau government expected next week
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to get his first chance to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government next week, CTV News has confirmed.
Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada
Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs jailed by judge after sex trafficking indictment
Sean 'Diddy' Combs headed to jail Tuesday to await trial in a federal sex trafficking case that accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes protected by blackmail and shocking acts of violence.
Hezbollah hit by a wave of exploding pagers and blames Israel. At least 9 dead, thousands injured
Pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded near simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday, killing at least nine people.
Two people charged in murder of Halifax teen; police believe remains have been found
Halifax Regional Police believe Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared in 2022, was the victim of a homicide and two people have now been charged in his death.
Canucks' Dakota Joshua reveals he is recovering from cancer
Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua revealed Tuesday he underwent cancer treatment over the summer, and will not be ready to play when the team’s training camp begins later this week.
Liberal campaign co-chair calls Montreal byelection loss a 'dry run' for general election
Liberal campaign co-chair Soraya Martinez Ferrada says her party’s Montreal byelection loss — in a riding that has historically been a party stronghold — is a “dry run” for the next general election.
What is racketeering? The crime, explained
Sex trafficking, cheating scandals and mob activity may appear very different. But all fall under the broad umbrella of racketeering.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.