'Sweet Memories' Alzheimer’s fundraiser reaches new heights

Tyler Donaldson spent much of his spring making and shipping maple syrup across North America.

"They ended up going to Texas, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Lots of people in Ontario purchased," said the Wingham syrup maker.

Working out of his kitchen, Donaldson decided to make some maple syrup this year and raise a few bucks for the Alzheimer's Society in the name of his grandmother and mother, who all lived with dementia. He called the venture "Sweet Memories."

"My cousins and my aunts and uncles are all affected by each one of them. So, it was cool to have an opportunity to link the two together and honor those people through making donations, kind of in their name," said the Wingham father.

His friend and former co-worker Laurie Miller, whose father is living with dementia, loved Donaldson's idea and helped spread the word about it.

So much so that Donaldson sold 150 bottles of "Sweet Memories" syrup, raising over $600 for the Alzheimer's Society. But, more importantly, Donaldson and Miller made connections with hundreds of families dealing with dementia, just like they did and are.

"Just because they have that diagnosis doesn't mean that it is,a death sentence or a grim path to be on. You just have to dig for those little gems, those sweet memories, as Tyler puts it,” said Miller.

Cathy Ritsema, Alzheimer's Society of Huron-Perth, sits with Tyler Donaldson and Laurie Miller discussing ‘Sweet Memories’ maple syrup on Sept. 17, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Miller, who also works at a pair of local nursing homes, sees the impact of dementia and Alzheimer's on a daily basis. And while it can be a cruel disease, she wants people to have hope.

"It's still in there. It's just covered up by confusion. And yeah, it doesn't have to be a lonely and isolated disease. You can still horse around with your loved one and make new memories, even if they forget it five minutes later," she said.

Donaldson said he's planning on expanding Sweet Memories next spring, with more taps and more bottles of Sweet Memories dedicated to those fighting to remember who they once were.

"I love the name Sweet Memories, because maple syrup is sweet, and our memories are even sweeter," said Alzheimer's Society of Huron-Perth Executive Director Cathy Ritsema.

"I had so many people like and share it [online] and contact me to say they love the connection to maple syrup and the Alzheimer's Society because they have some family member or friend that has went through it," said Donaldson.

Donaldson said he still has some ‘Sweet Memories’ syrup from this spring for sale. $2 from each bottle sold goes to the Alzheimer's Society of Huron-Perth.

You can learn more at Sweet Memories Maple on Facebook, or by emailing Donaldson at sweetmemoriesmaple@gmail.com.