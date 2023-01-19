Women’s advocates pleased with handling of fire inspector who allegedly sent inappropriate pics
A women’s advocacy agency and a London city councillor are speaking out about the termination of a city fire inspector, who is accused of sending pictures of his genitals to female co-workers.
“Any workplace it’s not appropriate to be sending unsolicited pictures,” said Coun. Elizabeth Peloza. “And any workplace it’s not appropriate to send such pictures even on work supplied equipment.”
Peloza said she was disappointed by the information in a published report, which said the fire inspector, a municipal employee, sent the inappropriate pictures using a city-issued cell phone.
She added that she is glad the issue was reported and dealt with.
“Glad that it’s being brought into the spotlight, that it’s a conversation that the employees thought was okay and safe to bring it forward, which shows our policy of a safe work environment are working, and that we’re having this conversation publicly. It’s not being swept underneath the rug, it’s being dealt with,” she said.
It was not lost on Peloza that fire inspectors deal regularly with the public, including entering homes and businesses in the course of their work.
“I would say generally in any situation you have a publicly facing service it is of concern when you have employees that are acting on your behalf,” she said.
Annalise Trudell, manager of prevention education at ANOVA, a non-profit women’s support group, was pleased those involved came forward.
“It was really brave of those women to come forward and say 'No this is not just uncomfortable, this is violence and an invasion on me,'” she said.
She described the alleged behaviour as defying the stereotype.
“So we often think of sending what I would call d*** pics to sort of a younger generation, a university generation, that being sort of where the problem lies. But in fact it also happens commonly in workplaces. And so the dynamics of an older generation, just bringing that to attention for folks,” she explained.
Trudell said she sees the incident as an opportunity for more education in workplaces related to gender violence.
No one from the City of London agreed to an interview with CTV News London on the matter, but the city did issue the following statement from Michael Goldrup, director, people service:
“The City is committed to providing a safe and respectful workplace. As an employer, we are not in a position to comment on personnel matters, which includes employment status. As such, we will not be providing any information related to questions related to any specific employee.
We can confirm our commitment to do everything we can to protect all of our City employees from all forms of violence and harassment. Any allegation is taken extremely seriously and handled immediately.
Our People Plan includes Respectful Workplace and Workplace Violence Prevention programs. We are working to create a safe environment where employees are respectful, and individuals feel supported, safe, engaged, and respected in an inclusive work environment – every day.
This commitment extends to our community, through our Safe Cities initiative and our strategic plan priority to make London a safe city for women, girls, trans and non-binary individuals and survivors.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
BREAKING | Influential rocker David Crosby dead at 81: report
David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Inhaled Canadian COVID-19 vaccine to enter Phase 2 human trials
A new made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled is set to enter Phase 2 human trials.
Does the polar vortex mean climate change isn't a problem?
During extreme cold weather, it can be hard to appreciate that climate change is real and that the planet is warming. However, meteorologists explain why the wintry effects of phenomena like the Arctic polar vortex are not signs that climate change has slowed down.
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll
A four-day work week may be gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada as workplaces continue to fine tune post-pandemic schedules and working conditions, new research suggests.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Neighbours describe moments after Kitchener house explosion that sent four to hospital
Police tape surrounds a Kitchener townhouse after an overnight explosion that sent four people to hospital and displaced several others.
-
Waterloo region's golden girls adjusting to spotlight after world championship win
When Caitlin Kraemer stepped out of the Kitchener-Waterloo Rangers dressing room at RIM Park on Wednesday night, she was met by a swarm of young girl hockey players who all wanted to check out the new gold medal she won in Sweden. “It’s a bit weird. Something I’m not really used to,” Kraemer said. “But it’s cool, because I looked up to people growing up.”
-
Kitchener grandpa explains how he almost fell victim to telephone scam
A Kitchener senior is warning others not to fall for a scam that primarily targets the elderly and has seen in excess of $600,000 lost locally, according to Waterloo regional police.
Windsor
-
Windsor TikTok influencer boosts local bakery with viral video
Homegrown TikTok influencer Zachery Dereniowski is at it again, this time surprising the new owner of Nana’s Bakery in South Windsor with cash and a much-needed business boost.
-
Will Ontario’s new 'as of right' idea be extended to Michigan-trained healthcare workers?
The Doug Ford government wants to make it easier for healthcare workers to move to Ontario and begin working immediately. 'A doctor from British Columbia or a nurse from Quebec who wants to come and work in Ontario shouldn't face barriers or bureaucratic delays to start providing care,' Premier Doug Ford said Thursday in Windsor, Ont.
-
University of Windsor data reveals how drivers use automated driving systems
Researchers at the University of Windsor are set to review data gathered over the last five months to assess how drivers use automations when behind the wheel. It is part of a $319,000 study that involves a team of research subjects who drive a recently purchased Tesla Model 3 on Highway 401 from Windsor to Chatham and back.
Barrie
-
Police investigate death of female whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
-
Highly transmissible 'Kraken' variant found in Simcoe Muskoka
Cases of a new, highly-transmissible Omicron subvariant have risen in Ontario and are starting to show signs of appearing in Simcoe Muskoka.
-
Simcoe County's $89 million multi-generational hub on track for completion
Construction on a new affordable housing complex in Orillia is now halfway complete.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two 'armed and dangerous' suspects may be in North Bay, police say
North Bay police say two 'armed and dangerous' suspects wanted by police in central Ontario may be in the city.
-
Police investigate death of female whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
-
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Ottawa
-
NCC says talks on schedule for NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, despite sale of Senators
The head of the National Capital Commission says he's optimistic it will finalize a long-term lease with the Ottawa Senators for an arena at LeBreton Flats this fall, even with the franchise up for sale.
-
Ottawa's Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to get an Indigenous name
An Ottawa thoroughfare currently named after Canada's first prime minister is expected to receive a new Indigenous name later this year.
-
Ottawa taxi driver says Uber's arrival destroyed his retirement plan
An Ottawa taxi driver says he lost a fortune and had his retirement dreams dashed after Uber and Lyft rolled into the capital.
Toronto
-
'He has a gun': Video captures dramatic moment inside Toronto school thrown into lockdown
The jarring moments leading up to a Toronto school being thrown into lockdown after a reported gun call have been captured on video.
-
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of an unhoused man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
-
Former Lt.-Gov. David Onley set to be remembered Monday at state funeral
Former Ontario Lt.-Gov. David Onley is set to be remembered at a state funeral next week.
Montreal
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Q&A: New Montreal police chief vows to foster 'human-to-human' dialogue between police and minority communities
Fady Dagher was officially named head of the Montreal police service (SPVM) on Thursday. The first person of colour to take on the role, he has pledged to promote community outreach and prevent racial profiling.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warning in effect for all of Nova Scotia
Many Nova Scotians will see their first significant snowfall Friday, with snowfall warnings in effect across the province.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors released an open letter to Nova Scotia's premier Thursday expressing worry that changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
-
Nova Scotia Court of Appeal grants new trial in connection to driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forest
The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has granted a new trial in connection to the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forest in 2019.
Winnipeg
-
Sunwing cancels Winnipeg flights to second Mexican destination
Starting in February, travellers won't be able to fly with Sunwing between Winnipeg and two Mexican destinations, the company confirmed.
-
Downtown stolen vehicle chase, indecent acts, shootings keep Winnipeg police busy
A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested after an unattended, running vehicle was stolen from a northeast Winnipeg parking lot this week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Influential rocker David Crosby dead at 81: report
David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.
Calgary
-
Former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to get $253K to chair Alberta COVID-19 panel
Danielle Smith has appointed retired conservative politician Preston Manning to head a review of how Alberta handled the COVID-19 public health emergency, a job that will pay him $253,000.
-
Eau Claire Market to be demolished for Calgary's Green Line transit project
The City of Calgary says it has reached an agreement in principle for a key part of the city's Green Line transit project that has put a definitive end date on the Eau Claire Market shopping centre.
-
Charges laid in Beltline shooting, attempted kidnapping
Calgary police say three people are facing charges after an attempted kidnapping earlier this month that saw shots fired in the Beltline.
Edmonton
-
Gun pointed at West Edmonton Mall security, shoppers before incident on ETS bus: police
Police have released details about two incidents last week where a firearm was allegedly pointed at a bus driver, and say one of the individuals has been arrested and charged.
-
Police trying to identify man who jumped into North Saskatchewan River
Edmonton police released a composite sketch of a man along with a photo of his shoes Thursday in an effort to identify him.
-
Man struck by car after running into oncoming traffic following separate Henday crash: EPS
A pair of serious crashes early Thursday morning on the northwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive have been confirmed to be related, police say, leaving a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 cases in B.C. hospitals decline to lowest level in almost 11 months
The number of patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 has reached its lowest level in nearly 11 months, according to data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Vancouver artist creates open-source map of lost spaces, struggling community latches on
An open-source map is helping artists across Vancouver remember the city’s lost performance spaces, while tracking the venues that have survived.
-
Stolen mail, blank identification cards seized after forgery lab found in Richmond home: RCMP
Mounties seized stolen mail and thousands of blank identification cards after discovering an alleged forgery lab inside a Richmond home last month.