Woman dead, man in custody after homicide in north end of London, Ont.
A 52-year old London man is in custody, and charged with second degree murder after a homicide in the north end of the city.
Police were called to 455 Billybrook Crescent a quiet residential street in in London, Ont. Located between Richmond St. and Adelaide off Fanshawe Park Rd.
A 9-1-1 call came in Friday night at 6:20pm to a home, which is now surrounded by yellow-police tape.
"Officers arrived on scene and located a female within the residence who was deceased," says Const. Travis Buckle of the London Police Service (LPS).
"An adult male was taken into custody in relation to the incident."
Police confirm the victim was known to the accused, and neighbours tell CTV News it was the man’s wife.
A next-door neighbour says the family has lived in the home for about a decade.
There was a husband wife, young girl and teenage boy.
"I see their kids playing with the other kids in the neighborhood and have something like this happen, it is a very big shock," says a young man and neighbour who only wished to be identified as Ben.
"I’ve been here since I was six years old and I was getting home at work around eight, a plethora of police cars here and really was wondering why a house was taped off on my street. It's been quiet for the 20 some odd years that we've been living here."
The neighbours next door described the victim as a mom with a friendly demeanor who had a passion for gardening.
"She had a big smile on her face," says the neighbour who wished not to be identified.
They say their kids would often play with the victim’s as they are around the same age.
They say she would often be seen walking her daughter to nearby school or the park.
Police have not identified the identity of the victim or accused.
"There is no risk to public safety, it appears this was an isolated incident," says Buckle.
He adds there is expected to be a police presence on the street for the next couple of days.
