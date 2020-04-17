LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have charged a woman they say was spitting at officers and kicked at them.

Police were called to a Miller Street residence around 2 a.m. Friday about an unwanted person.

Police say the woman was intoxicated and refused to leave the premises, after several requests were made.

As officers were taking the woman into custody, they say, she became combative - kicking, screaming and spitting.

The woman has been charged with resist arrest and assault police.