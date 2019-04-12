

CTV London





London police say a 36-year-old man has been charged after allegedly setting a fire and assaulting an officer early Friday.

Police say the man was in a Huron Street business around 12:45 a.m. when he became disruptive and was asked to leave.

At that point, he allegedly set a garbage bin inside the building on fire, and police were called.

The suspect fled on foot when officers arrived but was quickly taken into custody, during which he allegedly punched an officer in the face.

As a result a London man has been charged with arson causing property damage, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The officer involved sustained minor injuries.