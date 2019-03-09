

CTV London





St. Thomas police say one of their officers was struck with a piece of wood while responding to a domestic dispute.

On Friday evening, police were called to a residence to check on the wellbeing of a woman. When the officers entered the home one of them was struck by the man there, they say.

The officer was not injured.

A 47-year- old St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, breach of an undertaking and breach of probation.

The man was to appear in court Saturday.