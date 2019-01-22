Featured
SIU involved after alleged assault on London police officer
Special Investigations Unit logo.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 11:44AM EST
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after an officer was allegedly assaulted during the arrest of a 52-year-old woman.
Police say an officer was called to check on the welfare of a woman at a home on Topping Lane shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday.
During that check, the officer was reportedly assaulted and the woman was transported to hospital, where she was found to have been injured in the altercation.
As a result of the interaction, the 52-year-old woman has been charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.
The officer involved was not injured.
Due to the injury to the woman, the Special Investigations Unit was notified and has initiated an investigation.