Peel Regional Police are appealing for information in the "deplorable" and "senseless" death of 24-year-old Jackline Keji Gore.

Keji Gore was at shot and killed outside Fume Bar and Lounge on Torbram Road in Mississauga, Ont. in the early morning hours of July 7.

Police say Keji Gore was struck by stray bullets, and while the suspect had a target, she was not involved with the intended group or target.

Peel Regional Police Insp. Martin Ottaway told CP24 that a crossover-style vehicle pulled into the lot and a hooded gunman got out and approached a group of men standing by the bar's doors.

The gunman then reportedly started shooting at one man, and continued shooting as the man fled on foot through the parking lot.

Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord said in a statement, "The tragic loss of this innocent woman’s life is devastating. Violence within our community should be a concern for us all."

The Western University student is being described as a talented baseball player - who earned a scholarship for her abilities - as well as a cherished daughter, sister and friend.

A family spokesperson told police, "As times and generations change, these senseless acts continue to plague our communities. Jackline was an innocent victim who didn’t deserve to be taken the way she was, from her family, friends and community that loved her."

The investigation is ongoing and police have asked that anyone who knows about what happened that night step forward.

