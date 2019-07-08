

The Canadian Press





Police west of Toronto say they're investigating a homicide after a woman was shot at a bar in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say officers were called to the bar shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Const. Sarah Patten says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman was 24 years old and lived in London, Ont., but did not release her name.

Patten says police do not have any details on suspects at this point and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The woman's death marks Peel Region's 10th homicide of the year.