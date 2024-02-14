'Winter weather on the way': Travel advisory in effect

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for much of southwestern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant.

“Lots of snow coming in for your Thursday, arriving to Lambton County anytime after 8:30 a.m. and slowly pushing into Middlesex County by about 10 a.m.-11 a.m.,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

“We’re expecting that snowfall to continue through the early part of the day. It’s a fast moving system,” said Atchison. “The bulk of the snow will fall before 3 p.m. As you head home for the day, expect some strong gusty winds.”

Atchison said snowfall amounts further south of London, like St. Thomas and Port Stanley, will be much less.

Midwestern Ontario will experience heavier snowfall, anywhere from 5-10 cm, according to Atchison.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Wednesday night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 15 overnight.

Thursday: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning in the morning then changing to rain or snow in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 in the afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 1.