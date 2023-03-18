Wingham and District Hospital emergency department to temporarily close Saturday
The Wingham and District Hospital emergency department will be closed Saturday due to a staffing shortage.
The temporary closure will take place from Saturday, Mar. 18 at 5 p.m. to Sunday, Mar. 19 at 7 a.m.
“This is a temporary measure and our staff, board, physicians and leadership regret that we have to take this step,” officials said in a news release. “We are thankful for the support of our staff and physicians and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this time.”
Hospital officials are asking patients to call 911 if they have an emergency. EMS and ambulances will remain available to the community and will be rerouted to nearby hospitals to ensure residents still have emergency services.
The closest hospitals are listed below, but officials warn they too may be experiencing closures due to staffing, so confirm they are open before heading to one of them:
- Listowel
- Clinton
- Goderich
- Palmerston
- Seaforth
- Kincardine
- Walkerton
For non-urgent healthcare, call Health Connect Ontario at 811. It is available 24/7 for any non-emergency health questions.
