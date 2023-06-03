Wind turbine erupts into flames north of Goderich, Ont.

Fire crews remain on scene Saturday morning after a fire engulfed a wind turbine north of Goderich, Ont.

According to the Goderich Fire Department, the blaze started at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, impacting a solitary wind turbine near Goderich.

The fire is out, but fire crews remain on scene to monitor the conditions on the ground.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze occurred on Golf Course Road, which remains closed from Loyal Line to Highway 21.

A similar wind turbine caught fire at Kingsbridge Wind Farm, north of Goderich, in 2013.

The cause of the blaze and damage estimate remain unknown at this time.

— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller

Fire crews tackled a blaze that had engulfed a wind turbine near Goderich, Ont. on June 3, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)