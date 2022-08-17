Wilson Street reopened following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.

A section of Wilson Street in Woodstock reopened Wednesday afternoon following what police were calling a “weapons-related" investigation.

The area of Wilson Street between Peel Street and Hounsfield Street has reopened to the public. Police have since cleared the area and residents are being allowed to go back to their homes.

According to a tweet from the Woodstock Police Service early Wednesday afternoon, police had asked the public to avoid the area due to a “weapons-related” call.

Few other details are known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.