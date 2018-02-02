

CTV London





It was fitting that Wiarton Willie saw his shadow and called for six more weeks of winter on a morning when Londoners are digging out from the latest snow fall.

While there may be a scientific start to spring the tradition of turning to groundhogs to see if they can see their shadows is still alive and strong today.

The big three predictors are Wiarton Willie, the local star, Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia, and Punxsutawney Phil.

Sam went first, already predicting that there will be an early spring after he didn't see his shadow.

Last year he and Willie both agreed that an early Spring was on the way, but Phil dissented.

This year was the first prediction for the newest Willie, as the previous Willie past away at age 13.